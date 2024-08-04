FA Cup picture special: Haywards Heath knock out Hassocks in Mid Sussex derby

Two goals from Lewis Finney and one from Jack Meeres extended Heath’s winning start to the season and took Naim Rouane’s team through to the August 17 preliminary round.

Alex Fair and Liam Hendy were on the scoresheet for the Robins.

Other Sussex clubs to win their extra prelimnary round ties over the weekend included Burgess Hill Town, Eastbourne Towh, Eastbourne United, Crawley Down Gatwick, Steyning, Saltdean, Broadbridge Heath and Horsham YMCA.

See pictures from the Hassocks v Haywards Heath game by Ray Turner and Phil Dennett on this page and the ones linked and read the local football news in the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

