FA Cup preview: Which Sussex sides will come through preliminary round tests?

Eleven Sussex clubs aim for FA Cup progress this weekend in the preliminary round.
By Steve Bone
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST

Sides from step four and step five – many of whom came through the extra preliminary – are out to put themselves in the draw for the first qualifying round with victories on Saturday.

There’s only one Sussex derby – Steyning Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe – so there’s the potential for plenty of our teams to get through and be joined by higher-level non-league clubs as the qualifying rounds begin early in September.

As well as the 11 Sussex teams, another that we call our own – Horley Town – are involved.

Bexhill score against North Greenford in the last round of the FA Cup - they head to Ramsgate this weekend | Picture: Joe KnightBexhill score against North Greenford in the last round of the FA Cup - they head to Ramsgate this weekend | Picture: Joe Knight
Our five Isthmian premier sides will be next to join in the competition, with Eastbourne Borough and Worthing of the National South coming in later – and of course Crawley Town and Brighton joining in the first and third rounds proper respectively.

The dream is for at least one Sussex non-league club to reach the first round proper – as Chichester City, Eastbourne Borough and Horsham all have in the past five seasons.

Here are the prelimiary round ties involving Sussex sides (and Horley Town!) – all are due to be played on Saturday (Aug 19).

Badshot Lea v Lancing

Lancing on their way to beating Rusthall in the last round of the FA Cup | Picture: Stephen GoodgerLancing on their way to beating Rusthall in the last round of the FA Cup | Picture: Stephen Goodger
Burgess Hill Town v Erith Town

Crawley Down Gatwick v Hanworth Villa

East Grinstead Town v Hythe Town

Eastbourne United v Sheerwater

Farnham Town v Crowborough Athletic

Horley Town v AFC Croydon Athletic

Newhaven v Spelthorne Sports

Ramsgate v Bexhill United

Sheppey United v Midhurst & Easebourne

Steyning Town Community v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Watch out for reports and pictures from some of the ties on this website next week.

