FA Cup preview: Which Sussex sides will come through preliminary round tests?

Sides from step four and step five – many of whom came through the extra preliminary – are out to put themselves in the draw for the first qualifying round with victories on Saturday.

There’s only one Sussex derby – Steyning Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe – so there’s the potential for plenty of our teams to get through and be joined by higher-level non-league clubs as the qualifying rounds begin early in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the 11 Sussex teams, another that we call our own – Horley Town – are involved.

Bexhill score against North Greenford in the last round of the FA Cup - they head to Ramsgate this weekend | Picture: Joe Knight

Our five Isthmian premier sides will be next to join in the competition, with Eastbourne Borough and Worthing of the National South coming in later – and of course Crawley Town and Brighton joining in the first and third rounds proper respectively.

The dream is for at least one Sussex non-league club to reach the first round proper – as Chichester City, Eastbourne Borough and Horsham all have in the past five seasons.

Here are the prelimiary round ties involving Sussex sides (and Horley Town!) – all are due to be played on Saturday (Aug 19).

Badshot Lea v Lancing

Lancing on their way to beating Rusthall in the last round of the FA Cup | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Burgess Hill Town v Erith Town

Crawley Down Gatwick v Hanworth Villa

East Grinstead Town v Hythe Town

Eastbourne United v Sheerwater

Farnham Town v Crowborough Athletic

Horley Town v AFC Croydon Athletic

Newhaven v Spelthorne Sports

Ramsgate v Bexhill United

Sheppey United v Midhurst & Easebourne

Steyning Town Community v Peacehaven & Telscombe