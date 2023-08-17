FA Cup preview: Which Sussex sides will come through preliminary round tests?
Sides from step four and step five – many of whom came through the extra preliminary – are out to put themselves in the draw for the first qualifying round with victories on Saturday.
There’s only one Sussex derby – Steyning Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe – so there’s the potential for plenty of our teams to get through and be joined by higher-level non-league clubs as the qualifying rounds begin early in September.
As well as the 11 Sussex teams, another that we call our own – Horley Town – are involved.
Our five Isthmian premier sides will be next to join in the competition, with Eastbourne Borough and Worthing of the National South coming in later – and of course Crawley Town and Brighton joining in the first and third rounds proper respectively.
The dream is for at least one Sussex non-league club to reach the first round proper – as Chichester City, Eastbourne Borough and Horsham all have in the past five seasons.
Here are the prelimiary round ties involving Sussex sides (and Horley Town!) – all are due to be played on Saturday (Aug 19).
Badshot Lea v Lancing
Burgess Hill Town v Erith Town
Crawley Down Gatwick v Hanworth Villa
East Grinstead Town v Hythe Town
Eastbourne United v Sheerwater
Farnham Town v Crowborough Athletic
Horley Town v AFC Croydon Athletic
Newhaven v Spelthorne Sports
Ramsgate v Bexhill United
Sheppey United v Midhurst & Easebourne
Steyning Town Community v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Watch out for reports and pictures from some of the ties on this website next week.