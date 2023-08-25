Bexhill United have had a mixed week in knockout competitions.

They have made progress in the Sussex RUR Cup – but have gone out of the FA Cup.

Last Saturday brought an FA Cup preliminary round trip to Isthmian south east big spenders Ramsgate, and the Pirates put up a brave display but ended up with a 4-1 defeat.

The tie started badly for Bexhill, who found themselves 2-0 down within seven minutes of the kick-off.

Bexhill United celebrate one of the goals that earned an RUR Cup win at AFC Uckfield | Picture: Joe Knight

But they regrouped and fought back, getting back into it with a strike from James Stone just before the interval.

That was how it stayed for much of the second half until the Rams scored a contentious third ahd then made it 4-1 from the penalty spot.

On Wednesday night it was a shorter road trip in the RUR Cup – to AFC Uckfield.

A dominant display and goals from Ollie Hull, James Stone and Aaron Cook put them into the next round as their SCFL premier rivals bowed out .

Meanwhile the Pirates have named Jack Shonk as their new captain following the departure of Tom Vickers, who has joined Eastbourne Town.

Bexhill are away to Eastbourne United Association on Monday, looking for their first SCFL premier points of the season.

Meanwhile Little Common are back in SCFL premier division action this weekend after a blank week.

Fourth-placed Common visit eighth-placed Newhaven tomorrow, then host Eastbourne Town on Monday.