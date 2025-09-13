FA Cup: Steyning Town stun Tonbridge to earn replay - Eastbourne Borough through

Steyning Town’s amazing FA Cup story has at least another chapter to be written.

The SCFL premier division earned a replay after coming back from 2-0 down with two late goals at home to National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

There are three divisions between the sides but that didn’t show late in the game as Michael Hamm’s Barrowmen recovered from being two down to score through Harry Heath and Dion Jarvis.

They even had a late spell of pressure that might have brought a win, but as it is they’ll be off to Kent in midweek for a replay.

Eastbourne Borough celebrate Pemi Aderoju's opener v Epsom and Ewell | Picture: Lydia Redman

Steyning were one of only 17 clubs from as low down the pyramid as step five left in the competition at the start of play, having already come through three rounds to get this far.

Elsewhere it was a mixed day for Sussex sides in first qualifying round action.

Eastbourne Borough were the only side to make sure of their place in the next round, beating Epsom and Ewell 4-0 at Priory Lane thanks largely to Pemi Aderoju’s hat-trick. Josh Anifowose got the other.

Horsham face a midweek replay at home to step four Westfield after a draw in Surrey. Rhys Murphy won a penalty that he converted himself to put the Hornets in front and Isaac Philpot levelled after Westfield had come from behind to lead.

Worthing also drew their away tie – the game in Jersey finishing 2-2. The Bulls led 2-0 early in the second half but a Razzaq Coleman De Graft free-kick and an own goal made it 2-2.

Also playing it again are Chichester City, who had Lloyd Rowlatt’s equaliser to thank for keeping them in the cup – drawing 1-1 at Whitstable to claim a home replay.

But those Cup dreams are over for another year for Burgess Hill Town and Whitehawk. Hill lost 3-1 at Farnham despite Martyn Box putting them ahead, and the Hawks lost 2-0 at home to Walton and Hersham.