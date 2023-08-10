FA Cup success is perfect warm-up for Burgess Hill Town’s Isthmian start

Burgess Hill Town are ready for Saturday’s Isthmian League kick-off – after warming up for it with FA Cup success.

Dean Cox’s team go to Herne Bay for their opening Isthmian south east division match on the back of an FA Cup extra preliminary round replay win at home to Sutton Common Rovers on Tuesday night.

After a 1-1 draw away to Rovers on Saturday, they set up a preliminary round clash with Erith Town – victors over Hassocks in a replay – with a 2-1 win in the rematch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob O’Toole, who scored in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, got the replay winner after Kieron Pamment had put Dean Cox’s team ahead.

Celebrations as Burgess Hill Town find a winner v Sutton Common Rovers | Picture: Chris Neal

Now Cox is looking forward to the league start, saying: “I feel we are ready for the league. We have a good squad that we’ve put together. It will take time and I’m sure there will be ups and downs.

"We have a difficult start with some good teams to face, but we will be doing our utmost to be competitive in every game.”

Cox admitted monsoon-like conditions in Saturday’s Cup tie against Sutton were ‘terrible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt both sides dealt with them well. We started well and grew into the game and scored a great goal with a nice cross from Reece Hallard and a fantastic header from Rob O’Toole.

Haywards Heath Tpwn take on Whitstable in the FA Cup | Picture: Ray Turner

"I was satisfied, but felt we were making a few too many individual errors.

"We were a lot better second half and created two great chances – but their keeper pulled off two unbelievable saves.

“It was such a shame to concede late on, which I felt was avoidable – giving a silly free kick away which they scored from with only a minute to go.” He was delighted with the display in the replay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very happy with the win. First half I thought we played some great stuff, and dug in when we needed to – there’s lots to still improve on,” Cox added.

"Thank you to the fans that came – it was a great atmosphere.”

Cox says his aim is to have a team the town can be proud of this season.

In a start-of-season message to fans, he said: “The clubhouse has had a revamp and looks fantastic, the changing rooms have been done up to be more professional for the players, and the pitch is in the best condition I have seen in years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath and Hassocks have gone out of the FA Cup in the extra preliminary round.

Jay Lovett’s Heath were well-beaten 5-0 at home to SECFL premier division side Whitstable.

Faring better were Hassocks, who drew 1-1 at home to Erith Town to earn a replay. But the rematch in Kent proved a step too far and they lost 4-0.

The Robins can probably give out their goal of the season award now, for their tie was 17 minutes old when Joe Bull scored a remarkable effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He picked up possession nearly 40 yards out and nobody expected him to shoot, save for one lonely voice in the Maurice Boxall Stand which said “Shoot” too quietly to be convincing.

Bull’s first touch was perfect, setting himself inside and into space to unleash a frankly unbelievable strike into the top corner.

It stunned everyone in the ground – and delighted the home fans.

It was a strike good enough to win any game of football. Unfortunately for the Robins, it merely counted as an equaliser after Henry Arnold had opened the scoring for Erith seven minutes earlier. A lack of further goals meant it finished 1-1.

The sides met again on Tuesday night at Stanmore Stadium to decide who progressed to face Burgess Hill Town – replay winners over Sutton Common Rovers – on August 19 in the preliminary round. Erith ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.