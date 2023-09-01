FA Cup test is next as Hastings United get into groove in Isthmian campaign

Hastings United boss Paul Barnes reflected on a perfect six-point Bank Holiday weekend – then challenged his players to keep up their winning run in the FA Cup.

United have found their best form in winning three Isthmian premier games in a row after drawing their opening two matches. It leaves them sixth in the table ahead of a short break from league action when they visit Isthmian south east side Erith & Belvedere in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

Last Saturday Femi Akinwande and Davide Rodari (2) scored in a 3-0 home win over Concord – and 48 hours later, also at the Pilot Field, both were on target again and John Ufuah got a third as Cray Wanderers lost by the same score.

Barnes feels his side have got over the nervousness he identified in the first two matches and have quickly found something like their best form.

Femi Akinwande celebrates after scoring for Hastings Utd v Concord | Pictute - Scott White

He said: “It was a perfect weekend for us – the boys reached the targets we set for them. Concord were quite bright early on but we got control, went ahead and were fine from there.

"And in both games we put in measured performances. We controlled things, had good amounts of possession and dictated the tempo. It’s nice to get two 3-0 wins in the bag but we could have scored more in both games.

"I think the start of a new season can bring a lot of expectation and pressure but the boys have settled and there are many good signs. We have competition for places in the squad but those in the team are taking their opportunities so far. We have an abundance of talent and it’s nice to see the front men scoring.”

Hastings are one of five Sussex sides in the Isthmian premier division entering the FA Cup this weekend and facing a tricky away tie.

Scorer John Ufuah in Hastings Utd action v Cray Wanderers | Pictue by Scott White