BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

FA Cup test is next as Hastings United get into groove in Isthmian campaign

Hastings United boss Paul Barnes reflected on a perfect six-point Bank Holiday weekend – then challenged his players to keep up their winning run in the FA Cup.
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

United have found their best form in winning three Isthmian premier games in a row after drawing their opening two matches. It leaves them sixth in the table ahead of a short break from league action when they visit Isthmian south east side Erith & Belvedere in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

Last Saturday Femi Akinwande and Davide Rodari (2) scored in a 3-0 home win over Concord – and 48 hours later, also at the Pilot Field, both were on target again and John Ufuah got a third as Cray Wanderers lost by the same score.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barnes feels his side have got over the nervousness he identified in the first two matches and have quickly found something like their best form.

Most Popular
Femi Akinwande celebrates after scoring for Hastings Utd v Concord | Pictute - Scott WhiteFemi Akinwande celebrates after scoring for Hastings Utd v Concord | Pictute - Scott White
Femi Akinwande celebrates after scoring for Hastings Utd v Concord | Pictute - Scott White

He said: “It was a perfect weekend for us – the boys reached the targets we set for them. Concord were quite bright early on but we got control, went ahead and were fine from there.

"And in both games we put in measured performances. We controlled things, had good amounts of possession and dictated the tempo. It’s nice to get two 3-0 wins in the bag but we could have scored more in both games.

"I think the start of a new season can bring a lot of expectation and pressure but the boys have settled and there are many good signs. We have competition for places in the squad but those in the team are taking their opportunities so far. We have an abundance of talent and it’s nice to see the front men scoring.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hastings are one of five Sussex sides in the Isthmian premier division entering the FA Cup this weekend and facing a tricky away tie.

Scorer John Ufuah in Hastings Utd action v Cray Wanderers | Pictue by Scott WhiteScorer John Ufuah in Hastings Utd action v Cray Wanderers | Pictue by Scott White
Scorer John Ufuah in Hastings Utd action v Cray Wanderers | Pictue by Scott White

Hosts Erith & Belvedere are in mid-table in their league but won at Burgess Hill last Saturday. Barnes is likely to be without Knory Scott (international duty) and JJ Walker (eye infection) for the trip. "We played them in pre-season,” Barnes said. “I know their manager Matt Longhurst well and he’s recruited well and has a good side.”

Related topics:Hastings UnitedBelvedere