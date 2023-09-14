Lewes bid for FA Cup progress on Friday night to put their first league defeat behind them.

Tony Russell’s Rooks go to Isthmian south central team Ascot United looking to reach the third qualifying round of the Cup – which would leave them just two stages from the first round proper.

Last Saturday Lewes suffered their first defeat of the season as a below-par performance was punished by a clinical Folkestone Invicta side, who left the sweltering Pan with a 3-1 win.

Russell made two changes to the side that won 4-0 at Faversham in their previous game, with Archie Tamplin and Ryan Gondoh replacing Bradley Pritchard and Deon Moore, currently on international duty with Guyana, in the starting line-up.

Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala scored for Lewes – but Invicta won 3-1 | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes saw plenty of the ball early on, keeping possession well without really stretching the Folkestone defence.

The first clear-cut chance of the game fell to the Rooks, who saw Tommy Wood hit the post after being picked out by a Tamplin cut-back from the right at the end of an incisive passing move.

Lewes continued to look the more likely scorers, Gondoh collecting a short corner and making space for himself before seeing his low strike helped behind by Joe Coleman.

Folkestone grew into the game as the half progressed, with David Smith seeing a long-range deflected effort wrong-foot Nathan Harvey and hit the bar.

The visitors took the lead on 35 minutes, Smith capitalising on some hesitant defending to find a yard of space and shoot across Harvey and into the bottom corner.

They doubled their lead seven minutes later, as Jordan Ababio went on a purposeful run down the right before crossing for Ibrahim Olutade to finish from close range.

Folkestone started the second half on the front foot and nearly increased their lead, Olutade collecting a pass from Kane Penn before dragging his shot on the turn wide of the far post.

Penn was involved again for the visitors in their next goalscoring opportunity, sending in a cross from the left that Ababio fired over the bar at the far post.

Folkestone scored their third goal on 67 minutes, Ira Jackson, who had only been introduced as a substitute two minutes earlier, exchanging passes with Smith on the edge of the area before finishing emphatically.

To their credit, Lewes didn’t let their heads drop and pulled a goal back within two minutes, Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala latching onto a Kieran Murtagh through-ball before finishing under the onrushing Coleman.

Lewes dominated the final 20 minutes, but were unable to find a second goal and set up a nervy finale.

Chris Whelpdale came closest to getting on the score-sheet, but narrowly missed the target with a close-range attempt and two further headers, leaving the Rooks with plenty to reflect on after their first defeat of the season.