Dominic Di Paola confessed he had no issue with Horsham FC being taken to an FA Cup replay by lower-division Leatherhead – admitting clubs do ‘whatever it takes’ to stay in the grand old competition.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A second half goal by Lucas Rodrigues put the Hornets through in a 2-1 home win over the Tanners on Tuesday after a goalless draw in the first qualifying round tie on Saturday.

Earlier Trevan Robinson had cancelled out Daniel Ajakaiye’s Hornets opener as Leatherhead made Horsham work hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Di Paola said: “They’re a good athletic team. Being away, it was a tough place to go. Sometimes you look and see that they’re in the league below, but they’ve got boys who have played in the first and second round proper, and National League football. They’re not your bog-standard step four team.

Lucas Rodrigues celebrates netting Horsham's winner in Tuesday evening's FA Cup first qualifying round replay against Leatherhead. Pictures by John Lines

“We didn’t play well on Saturday, but nor did they. There weren’t a lot of chances, it was a really scrappy game, but the heat sapped the life out of everyone - including myself just watching. If I’m tired on the sidelines, they’re going to be tired playing.

“We started brilliantly on Tuesday night. For the first 20 minutes, I thought we were really good.

“But we just lost our way for 10 minutes and they scored. They then had a spell up until half-time, so it was an even first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I thought we were brilliant in the second half. We hit the crossbar three times, probably should have had a penalty. It was pleasing how we went out and caused them a lot of problems. For me, it was probably one of the best halves of football we’ve played so far this season.”

Cup action from Horsham's game at Leatherhead on Saturday

On being taken to a replay, Di Paola added: "In the FA Cup, you take whatever it takes to stay in it. It is what it is.

“We would all have been gutted if we went out on Saturday. We had to get the job on Tuesday night, so there are no issues from my point of view.

“We’ve now got three games in eight days, but we’ve got a nice big squad at the moment and everyone’s playing their part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory over Leatherhead sets up a home second qualifying round tie against Isthmian South Central side Marlow on September 16 - and Di Paola conceded he didn’t know a lot about the Buckinghamshire outfit.

Kadell Daniel fires at goal during Horsham's goalless FA Cup first qualifying round draw at Leatherhead

He said: “It sounds corny and it sounds cheesy, but there are no easy games in the FA Cup. Everyone gives everything. It’s not a competition, at this stage, where teams rest players to focus on the league or anything like that.

“But I must admit I don’t know much about them. I saw the draw on Monday, and I haven’t even looked at it. I was more concerned about Leatherhead. I was never arrogant enough to think we were already through, so it didn’t really matter who we got until we won the replay.”

This Saturday sees the Hornets return to Isthmian Premier matters with a home game against Cheshunt. They then visit Wingate & Finchley on Tuesday evening.