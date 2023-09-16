FA Cup: Worthing win at Eastbourne Borough - Horsham held, Whitehawk and Lewes through

Worthing won the Sussex derby in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup – and it was returning striker Jake Robinson whose goal put the Rebels through.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276

Former Brighton man Robinson – back in the Worthing side after more than a year out injured – struck in the second half, while a late wonder-double-save by Roco Rees preserved the lead for Adam Hinshelwood’s.

They will take their place in the third qualifying round draw on Monday and they will be hoined by Isthmian premier sides Whitehawk and Lewes.

Charlie Lambert, Charlie Walker (2) and Imran Kayani were on target as Whitehawk eased past Redhill 4-0.

Lewes went through on Friday night with a 2-1 win at Ascot United. with a Chris Whelpdale double earning their place in the next round.

Horsham must head to Marlow for a midweek replay after a 2-2 draw on home turf. Charlie Harris and James Hammond put them 1-0 and 2-1 up but the Isthmian south central side fought back.

Hastings’ cup run ended in a 3-2 defeat at Dover. They looked out of it at 3-0 down but late goals from Femi Akinwande (penalty) and Tyler Christian-Law gave them hope.

Burgess Hill Town are out after a 3-0 defeat away to fellow Isthmian south east side Sheppey.

Eastbourne Borough take on Worthing - the Rebels were 1-0 winners | Picture: Andy Pelling

Steyning put in a brave effort at home to Maidstone – who play three divisions above them – but lost 4-1, Charlie Meehan their scorer to make it 2-1 at the break in front of a huge crowd at the Shooting Field.

The other SCFL team in today’s round of games were Eastbourne United, but they also went out – losing 3-1 to Berkhamsted after Alfie Headland had cancelled out the visitors’ first.