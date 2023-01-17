The FA have published a full summary of all 11 charges John Yems was found guilty of and banned from football until June 2024 for, including what he was accused of saying..

An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Yems from all football and football-related activity up to and including 1 June 2024, and ordered him to attend an education programme for 12 breaches of FA Rule E3.2.

The FA said the former manager of Crawley Town FC was charged with 16 alleged comments in breach of FA Rule E3.2 during the period between 2019 and 2022. It was alleged that each breach amounts to an “aggravated breach” of FA Rule E3.2 as the comments included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA also said it was further alleged that he had discriminated against Crawley Town FC players by reasons of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief in breach of FA Rule E4 during the period between 2019 and 2022. However, this charge was denied by John Yems and later withdrawn by The FA prior to any hearing.

Former Crawley Town manager John Yems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA said Yems admitted one of the remaining 16 charges and denied 15. An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found 11 of them to be proven and four unproven during a hearing. The Commission also imposed his sanctions, and its written reasons for these decisions can be viewed below.

The FA’s summary revealed five players had made accusations and it said one of the players ‘was mentally in a bad state and had begun to drink heavily after being upset over things that Mr Yems said’ while a loan signing ‘even feigned illness in order not to return to the Club’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summary goes into detail of what Yems was accused of saying to the players and it can be read in full here (a pdf will download when you click on the link).