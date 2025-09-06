Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophyplaceholder image
Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy

FA Trophy action in 25 photos: Crowborough Athletic go through at Hassocls' expense - plus news of wins for Bears and Wasps

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Sep 2025, 19:35 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 19:41 BST
Crowborough got the better of Hassocks to progress in the FA Trophy.

The hosts went ahead through Charlie Pitcher, who was sent off shortly afterwards, then the Crows took charge and won 3-1 thanks to goals by Harry Forster, Marcus Goldsmith and David Ajao.

They’ll find out their second qualifying round opponents in Monday’s draw.

See pictures from the tie by Phil Westlake on this page and those linked – and get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express during the week.

FA Trophy results for Sussex sides

Ascot Utd 2 Three Bridges 0

East Grinstead Town 3 Binfield 3

(East Grinstead Town win 4-2 on penalties)

Harrow Boro 1 Eastbourne Town 0

Hassocks 1 Crowborough Ath 3

Jersey Bulls 3 Hastings Utd 1

South Park Reigate 1 Broadbridge Heath 2

- Littlehampton Town and Bognor Regis Town both play their ties on Sunday

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy

1. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy

2. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy

3. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy

4. DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON

Hassocks FC v Crowborough Athletic, FA Trophy Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BearsFA TrophyHassocks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice