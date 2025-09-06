FA Trophy action in 25 photos: Crowborough Athletic go through at Hassocls' expense - plus news of wins for Bears and Wasps

The hosts went ahead through Charlie Pitcher, who was sent off shortly afterwards, then the Crows took charge and won 3-1 thanks to goals by Harry Forster, Marcus Goldsmith and David Ajao.

They’ll find out their second qualifying round opponents in Monday’s draw.

See pictures from the tie by Phil Westlake on this page and those linked – and get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express during the week.

FA Trophy results for Sussex sides

Ascot Utd 2 Three Bridges 0

East Grinstead Town 3 Binfield 3

(East Grinstead Town win 4-2 on penalties)

Harrow Boro 1 Eastbourne Town 0

Hassocks 1 Crowborough Ath 3

Jersey Bulls 3 Hastings Utd 1

South Park Reigate 1 Broadbridge Heath 2

- Littlehampton Town and Bognor Regis Town both play their ties on Sunday

