FA Trophy and FA Vase: Sussex sides discover opposition as draws are made
Broadbridge Heath were Sussex’s only Trophy second qualifying round winners, beating Bedfont Sports 2-1 to get through.
Bognor, Crowborough and East Grinstead all lost.
Isthmian premier sides Chichester City, Lewes, Whitehawk and Burgess Hill all enter in the next round – with step two trio Horsham, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing to follow in the round after that.
FA Trophy third qualifying round draw – ties planned for Sat Oct 4
Broadbridge Heath v Billericay Town
Lewes v Leiston
Burgess Hill Town v Potters Bar Town
Whitehawk v Canvey Island
Chichester City v Farnham Town
In the FA Vase, seven Sussex sides – six from the SCFL premier and Infinity from the first division – have made it to the first round proper, due to take place on Saturday, October 18.
Here are the ties…
Sheerwater v Little Common
AFC Varndeanians v Sutton Athletic
Molesey v Haywards Heath Town
Eastbourne United v Sporting Club Thamesmead
Hythe Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe
AFC Aldermaston v Infinity
Fisher v Steyning Town Community
FA Trophy prize money
Second round qualifying: Winners receive £2250 losers receive £575
Third round qualifying: Winners receive £2450, losers receive £625
First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775
Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000
Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250
Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500
Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750
Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000
Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000
Final runners-up: £30,000; Final winners: £60,000
FA Trophy round dates
Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 4 October 2025
First Round Proper: Saturday 25 October 2025
Second Round Proper: Saturday 15 November 2025
Third Round Proper: Saturday 13 December 2025
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 10 January 2026
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 31 January 2026
Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February 2026
Semi-Final: Saturday 28 March 2026
The Final: Sunday 17 May 2026
FA Vase prize money
Second round qualifying £725
First round £825
Second round £900
Third round £1,125
Fourth round £1,875
Fifth round £2,250
Sixth round £4,125
Semi-Final £5,500
Final £30,000
FA Vase round dates
First Round Proper: Saturday 18 October 2025
Second Round Proper: Saturday 8 November 2025
Third Round Proper: Saturday 6 December 2025
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 17 January 2026
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 February 2026
Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February 2026
Semi Final first leg: Saturday 28 March 2026
Semi-Final second leg: Saturday 4 April 2026
The Final: Sunday 17 May 2026