Five Sussex clubs will take their place in the next round of the FA Trophy – as one step four club who have got this far are joined by our four step three teams. And seven Sussex sides have discovered their next opponents in the FA Vase.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadbridge Heath were Sussex’s only Trophy second qualifying round winners, beating Bedfont Sports 2-1 to get through.

Bognor, Crowborough and East Grinstead all lost.

Isthmian premier sides Chichester City, Lewes, Whitehawk and Burgess Hill all enter in the next round – with step two trio Horsham, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing to follow in the round after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes are one of five Sussex sides who will line up in the third qualifying round of the Trophy | Picture: James Boyes

FA Trophy third qualifying round draw – ties planned for Sat Oct 4

Broadbridge Heath v Billericay Town

Lewes v Leiston

Burgess Hill Town v Potters Bar Town

Horsham YM took on Snodland Town in the FA Vase on Saturday - but were not one of the seven Sussex teams to get through | Picture: Tim Hewlett

Whitehawk v Canvey Island

Chichester City v Farnham Town

In the FA Vase, seven Sussex sides – six from the SCFL premier and Infinity from the first division – have made it to the first round proper, due to take place on Saturday, October 18.

Here are the ties…

Sheerwater v Little Common

AFC Varndeanians v Sutton Athletic

Molesey v Haywards Heath Town

Eastbourne United v Sporting Club Thamesmead

Hythe Town v Peacehaven & Telscombe

AFC Aldermaston v Infinity

Fisher v Steyning Town Community

FA Trophy prize money

Second round qualifying: Winners receive £2250 losers receive £575

Third round qualifying: Winners receive £2450, losers receive £625

First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775

Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000

Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250

Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500

Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750

Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000

Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000

Final runners-up: £30,000; Final winners: £60,000

FA Trophy round dates

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 4 October 2025

First Round Proper: Saturday 25 October 2025

Second Round Proper: Saturday 15 November 2025

Third Round Proper: Saturday 13 December 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 31 January 2026

Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February 2026

Semi-Final: Saturday 28 March 2026

The Final: Sunday 17 May 2026

FA Vase prize money

Second round qualifying £725

First round £825

Second round £900

Third round £1,125

Fourth round £1,875

Fifth round £2,250

Sixth round £4,125

Semi-Final £5,500

Final £30,000

FA Vase round dates

First Round Proper: Saturday 18 October 2025

Second Round Proper: Saturday 8 November 2025

Third Round Proper: Saturday 6 December 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 17 January 2026

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 February 2026

Sixth Round Proper: Saturday 28 February 2026

Semi Final first leg: Saturday 28 March 2026

Semi-Final second leg: Saturday 4 April 2026

The Final: Sunday 17 May 2026