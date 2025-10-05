FA Trophy: Burgess Hill Town through on penalties

Burgess Hill Town progressed in the FA Trophy following a penalty shootout win at home to Potters Bar Town.

With the score at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the game went straight to penalties and the Hill won 4-3 against their fellow Isthmian premier side at a very windy Medical Travel Compared Stadium.

New signing Glen Rea went straight into the starting XI. The former Luton Town man, who joined after leaving Worthing recently, was one of five changes.

Alex Malins came in for his first start of the season as did Stefan Vukoje who returned to the club last week, while Martyn Box and Bobby Price came back from illness and suspension respectively.

It was a first win at Leylands Park since their return following a revamp

Hill went close after just three minutes as as a corner was met by Rea but his header went on to the roof of the net.

The wind was causing havoc from set-pieces as Hill continued to have a few early half chances. Josh Spinks nodded down a corner but Ben Pope hooked it into the GK’s arms. Chris Whelpdale headed straight at Fred Burbidge.

On 21 minutes the Hillians took the lead when Box laid the ball off to Pope, who hit a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area. A great strike to open the scoring.

The lead only lasted 60 seconds as Josh Hutchinson headed the Scholars level from a cross from the right. Alfie Mansell made a good double save before Spinks cleared off the line to keep the score level.

Hill were playing against the wind and were struggling to clear lines with the ball flying back towards goal. Potters Bar smashed one just over from the edge, then the hosts gave it away on the edge of their own box but the Scholars put it wide.

Whelpdale found space and smashed an effort over the bar either side of chances for the visitors which saw them twice curl efforts over the bar as the sides went in level at the break.

The visitors started the second half brightly and had a few half chances. Hill’s first real effort in the second came on 65 minutes as Vukoje was slipped in but he put it over. Sub Tom Chalaye was played in by fellow sub Harry Lawson but he put t just wide.

Mansell made a great save with ten minutes remaining then launched one down-field for Chalaye who forced a great save.

The game went straight to penalties with Hill winning the shootout 4-3. Ryan Worrall, Chalaye, Rea and Rowe all scored with Mansell making a great save.

The Hillians play Hashtag United in the league on Saturday (Oct 11).

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price (Reggie Ward 63), Glen Rea, Josh Spinks, Alex Malins (Marcus Allen 70), Stefan Vukoje, Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Tom Chalaye 63), Ben Pope (Ryan Worrall 70), Martyn Box (Harry Lawson 70).