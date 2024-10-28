FA Trophy draw throws up tasty West Sussex derby
Monday’s draw for the next stage has handed National South side Worthing a trip to Isthmian premier outfit Chichester City.
It will be welcomed by Chi, who have been having a good season following promotion from the Isthmian south east last spring and can look forward to a bumper crowd at Oaklands Park for the November 16 tie.
Chi won 4-0 at Plymouth Parkway on Saturday to secure their second round tie.
Worthing and Eastbourne Borough enter this season’s Trophy for the first time at this stage and Adam Murray’s men have bee given a tough trip to fellow National South side Dorking.
Horsham, from the Isthmian premier, will also be in action against National South opposition – Maidstone will be their visitors as they try to extend their latest knockout run. That follows the Hornets’ 2-0 win at Canvey in round one at the weekend.
Elsewhere Lewes, also of the Isthmian premier, will host AFC Totton, who are flying high at the same step of the non-league pyramid in the Southern League premier south. Lewes needed penalties on Saturday to see off Ashford United after coming from 2-0 down to snatch a 2-2 draw.
FA Trophy second round ties
Lewes v AFC Totton
Horsham v Maidstone United
Chichester City v Worthing
Dorking Wanderers v Eastbourne Borough
Round dates
Second Round Proper - Saturday 16 November Third Round Proper - Saturday 7 December Fourth Round Proper - Saturday 4 January Fifth Round Proper - Saturday 1 February Sixth Round Proper - Saturday 1 March Semi Final - Saturday 5 April Final - Saturday 10 or Sunday 11 May
Prize money
First round: Winners receive £3000, losers receive £775 Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000 Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250 Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500 Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750 Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000 Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000 Final runners-up: £30,000 Final winners: £60,000