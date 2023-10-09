BREAKING
FA Trophy draw: Who will the remaining four Sussex sides face in the first round proper?

Four Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy first round proper fates following today’s draw.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Horsham, Lewes and Whitehawk have all been handed away ties, while Bognor Regis Town will enjoy home comforts.

The default date for matches in the first round proper is Saturday, October 28, kick-off 3pm.

There are no replays. When a match is drawn after 90 minutes, the winner shall be determined by a penalty shootout.

Charlie Hester-Cook (right) celebrates scoring in Horsham's 2-0 FA Trophy third qualifying round win over Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday. Picture by John LinesCharlie Hester-Cook (right) celebrates scoring in Horsham's 2-0 FA Trophy third qualifying round win over Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday. Picture by John Lines
Charlie Hester-Cook (right) celebrates scoring in Horsham's 2-0 FA Trophy third qualifying round win over Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday. Picture by John Lines

If a match is postponed, this must be rescheduled and played within the postponement window, on or before Thursday, November 2.

Winning clubs in the first round proper will pick up £3,000 from the competition prize fund, with losing teams also collecting £775.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the first round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:

Kingstonian v Whitehawk

Dulwich Hamlet v Lewes

Larkhall Athletic v Horsham

Bognor Regis Town v Gosport Borough

