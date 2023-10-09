FA Trophy draw: Who will the remaining four Sussex sides face in the first round proper?
Four Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy first round proper fates following today’s draw.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Horsham, Lewes and Whitehawk have all been handed away ties, while Bognor Regis Town will enjoy home comforts.
The default date for matches in the first round proper is Saturday, October 28, kick-off 3pm.
There are no replays. When a match is drawn after 90 minutes, the winner shall be determined by a penalty shootout.
If a match is postponed, this must be rescheduled and played within the postponement window, on or before Thursday, November 2.
Winning clubs in the first round proper will pick up £3,000 from the competition prize fund, with losing teams also collecting £775.
Kingstonian v Whitehawk
Dulwich Hamlet v Lewes
Larkhall Athletic v Horsham
Bognor Regis Town v Gosport Borough