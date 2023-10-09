Four Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy first round proper fates following today’s draw.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham, Lewes and Whitehawk have all been handed away ties, while Bognor Regis Town will enjoy home comforts.

The default date for matches in the first round proper is Saturday, October 28, kick-off 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are no replays. When a match is drawn after 90 minutes, the winner shall be determined by a penalty shootout.

Charlie Hester-Cook (right) celebrates scoring in Horsham's 2-0 FA Trophy third qualifying round win over Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday. Picture by John Lines

If a match is postponed, this must be rescheduled and played within the postponement window, on or before Thursday, November 2.

Winning clubs in the first round proper will pick up £3,000 from the competition prize fund, with losing teams also collecting £775.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the first round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:

Kingstonian v Whitehawk

Dulwich Hamlet v Lewes

Larkhall Athletic v Horsham