FA Trophy draw: Who will the remaining six Sussex sides face in the second round proper?

Six Sussex clubs have discovered their FA Trophy second round proper fates following today’s draw.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:25 GMT
Clubs in the National League North and South enter the competition at this stage.

Horsham, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing have all been handed away ties, while Bognor Regis Town will enjoy home comforts if they beat Gosport Borough in their rearranged first round clash. Saturday’s tie at Nyewood Lane was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Meanwhile, Whitehawk and Lewes could meet in an East Sussex derby if the Hawks overcome Kingstonian. Sunday’s game between the Hawks and the K’s also fell foul of the weather.

Jack Strange celebrates netting in Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic. Picture by John LinesJack Strange celebrates netting in Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic. Picture by John Lines
The default date for matches in the first round proper is Saturday, November 18, kick-off 3pm.

There are no replays. When a match is drawn after 90 minutes, the winner shall be determined by a penalty shootout.

Winning clubs from the second round will pick up £3,750 from the competition's prize fund, with losing clubs collecting £1,000.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the second round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:

Poole Town or Bracknell Town v Horsham

Hendon v Eastbourne Borough

Bognor Regis Town or Gosport Borough v South Park (Reigate)

Kingstonian or Whitehawk v Lewes

Frome Town v Worthing

