FA Trophy draw: Who will the remaining six Sussex sides face in the second round proper?
Clubs in the National League North and South enter the competition at this stage.
Horsham, Eastbourne Borough and Worthing have all been handed away ties, while Bognor Regis Town will enjoy home comforts if they beat Gosport Borough in their rearranged first round clash. Saturday’s tie at Nyewood Lane was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Meanwhile, Whitehawk and Lewes could meet in an East Sussex derby if the Hawks overcome Kingstonian. Sunday’s game between the Hawks and the K’s also fell foul of the weather.
The default date for matches in the first round proper is Saturday, November 18, kick-off 3pm.
There are no replays. When a match is drawn after 90 minutes, the winner shall be determined by a penalty shootout.
Winning clubs from the second round will pick up £3,750 from the competition's prize fund, with losing clubs collecting £1,000.
The full draw for Sussex clubs in the second round proper of the FA Trophy is as follows:
Poole Town or Bracknell Town v Horsham
Hendon v Eastbourne Borough
Bognor Regis Town or Gosport Borough v South Park (Reigate)
Kingstonian or Whitehawk v Lewes
Frome Town v Worthing