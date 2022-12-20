Worthing FC and Bognor Regis Town have discovered their potential FA Trophy fourth round opponents following yesterday evening’s draw.

The Mackerel Men and the Rocks play this [Tuesday, December 20] evening after their respective trips to Maidstone United and Banbury United were postponed on Saturday due to frozen pitches.

Victory in Kent will see Worthing welcome either National League leaders Notts County or mid-table National League North outfit Chorley to the Crucial Environmental Stadium.

If Bognor beat Banbury, they will host the winner of tonight’s rearranged tie between Chesterfield, who are third in the National League, and Southern League Premier Central club Coalville Town.

Action from Bognor Regis Town's win at Lewes FC in the FA Trophy second round. Picture by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan

Wins for the Mackerel Men and the Rocks tonight will net two Sussex outfits £4,500 each from the FA's prize fund.

Victorious clubs at the fourth round will collect £5,250, while losing teams will receive £1,500.

Fourth round ties are due to take place over the weekend of Saturday, January 14 2023.