FA Trophy draw: Worthing handed home tie in last 16
The Rebels will host Rochdale or Stockton Town in the next round on Saturday, February 1.
Rochdale – until recently a long-serving Football League club – are seventh in the National Premier and have yet to play Stockton in their fourth round tie, which is now schediuled for Wednesday night.
Stockton play at step three – one step below Worthing – and are seventh in the Northern League premier division.
Worthing were handed a route back into the Trophy when Gosport – who beat them on penalties in round three – were expelled for fielding an ineligible player in a previous round.
That set up the Rebels to face Torquay on Saturday and a Mo Faal hat-trick had the game in the bag by half-time, when they led 4-0, before they went on to win 5-1.
It’s all part of an exciting season in Chirs Agutter’s first term as Worthing boss – they are also in the thick of the National South promotion race. And on Tuesday evening they host Horsham in a Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final.
FA Trophy draw:
Gainboro v Woking or Radcliffe
Southend v Sittingbourne
Spennymoor v Boston
Biggleswade/Oxford C v Forest Green
Aldershot v Boreham Wood
Kidderminster v Sutton/Tamworth
Worthing v Rochdale/Stockton
Altrincham v Eastleigh
Prize money
Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500
Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750
Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000
Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000
Final runners-up: £30,000; Final winners: £60,000
