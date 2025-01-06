FA Trophy draw: Worthing handed home tie in last 16

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing have been handed a home tie in the last 16 of the FA Trophy – after making the most of their reprieve in the competition by hammering Torquay 5-1 in the last round on Saturday.

The Rebels will host Rochdale or Stockton Town in the next round on Saturday, February 1.

Rochdale – until recently a long-serving Football League club – are seventh in the National Premier and have yet to play Stockton in their fourth round tie, which is now schediuled for Wednesday night.

Stockton play at step three – one step below Worthing – and are seventh in the Northern League premier division.

Worthing players celebrate during their hammering of Torquay | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing were handed a route back into the Trophy when Gosport – who beat them on penalties in round three – were expelled for fielding an ineligible player in a previous round.

That set up the Rebels to face Torquay on Saturday and a Mo Faal hat-trick had the game in the bag by half-time, when they led 4-0, before they went on to win 5-1.

It’s all part of an exciting season in Chirs Agutter’s first term as Worthing boss – they are also in the thick of the National South promotion race. And on Tuesday evening they host Horsham in a Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final.

Gainboro v Woking or Radcliffe

Southend v Sittingbourne

Spennymoor v Boston

Biggleswade/Oxford C v Forest Green

Aldershot v Boreham Wood

Kidderminster v Sutton/Tamworth

Worthing v Rochdale/Stockton

Altrincham v Eastleigh

Prize money

Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500

Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750

Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000

Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000

Final runners-up: £30,000; Final winners: £60,000