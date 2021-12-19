Action from Eastbourne Borough's FA Trophy loss at Slough / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

FA Trophy - Eastbourne beaten at Slough: picture gallery

Eastbourne Borough's FA Trophy hopes are over for another season following a 3-1 defeat at Slough.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Sunday, 19th December 2021, 11:16 am

Greg Luer's consolation strike was all the Sports had to show for their efforts at Arbour Park. Check out a gallery of pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

Slough v Eastbourne Borough - FA Trophy tussle in pictures

2.

3.

4.

