FA Trophy gallery: 18 pictures as Bognor beat Lewes in the big Sussex derby
Rocks keeper Toby Steward was the hero as his side recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to win their FA Trophy derby at The Dripping Pan.
Steward played well in the 90 minutes – which finished 2-2 – and made a couple of saves in the shootout which put Robbie Blake’s team into the third round.
Razz Coleman De-Graft and Joe Taylor put the Rooks 2-0 up within 12 minutes but Tom Chalaye quickly got one back then Nathan Odokonyero levelled from the spot seven minutes after the break.
See pictures by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked.