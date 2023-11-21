Horsham FC advanced to the third round of the FA Trophy for the first time in their history courtesy of a consummate 3-0 win at Bracknell Town on Saturday.

Charlie Hester-Cook’s early close-range strike saw the Hornets lead at half-time before second half goals from Elliott Romain – on his first start for the club – and substitute Daniel Ajakaiye wrapped up an excellent victory for Horsham.

The Hornets will host Southern League Premier Division South side AFC Totton in the next round on Saturday, December 9.

Horsham’s Isthmian Premier match with Enfield Town, which was due to take place on the same date, will now be played in the New Year.

The Hornets return to league matters this evening at home to Margate (7.45pm kick-off).

See some of Natalie Mayhew’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

1 . FA Trophy: Horsham FC advance to the third round for the first time ever after dominant win at Bracknell Town - the match in pictures Action from Bracknell v Horsham Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

