BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

FA Trophy: Jack Strange double helps Horsham FC see off ten-man Larkhall Athletic - the match in 31 pictures

Jack Strange’s double helped Horsham FC advance to the second round of the FA Trophy at the expense of ten-man Larkhall Athletic on Saturday.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Oct 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 12:53 GMT

The defender’s brace of headed goals saw the Hornets run out 2-1 winners at a rain-lashed Plain Ham.

Harvey Pritchard netted what proved to be a late consolation goal for Larkhall, who saw Sam Bolton sent off midway through the second half.

The draw for the second round of the FA Trophy takes place tomorrow [Monday, October 20].

Up next for Horsham is the small matter of an FA Cup first round proper date with League One Barnsley on Friday [November 3] evening.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic

1. Larkhall Athletic 1, Horsham 2 - in pictures

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic

2. Larkhall Athletic 1, Horsham 2 - the match in pictures

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic

3. Larkhall Athletic 1, Horsham 2 - in pictures

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic Photo: John Lines

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic

4. Larkhall Athletic 1, Horsham 2 - in pictures

Action from Horsham's FA Trophy win at Larkhall Athletic Photo: John Lines

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:FA TrophyHorsham FCHornets