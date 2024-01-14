FA Trophy picture special: Peterborough Sports end Horsham's Wembley dream - in 57 photos

Horsham’s dream of reaching Wembley in the FA Trophy is over – but it’s still been a great season for the Hornets in the knockout competitions.

After reaching the second round of the FA Cup, where they bowed out at Sutton, the Hornets made club history by going as far as the fourth round of the Trophy.

But that’s where National League North side Peterborough Sports proved too strong for them.

Mark Jones netted a hat-trick as Peterborough Sports went through. The long-serving Turbines skipper scored twice in the closing minutes of the first half, after Reece Meekums had struck the bar for the Hornets and Jack Mazzone seen a goal ruled out for offside. Jones closed the tie out by completing his treble on 66 minutes.

For Horsham, the focus is now on the Isthmian premier division – and one other knockout compeitition, the Sussex Senior Cup, in which they will face Steyning Town in the semi-finals.

See pictures by Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootie and John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

