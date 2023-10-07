FA Trophy: Rutherford scores on first game back at Bognor Regis Town as Hayes & Yeading are beaten

Early on it was Hayes & Yeading with the first chance as Michael Fernandes played the ball across to Roger James who was blocked by Reuben Livesey-Austin.Ryan Hall had to come out of his goal on two occasions to denyJames with his run as United were playing a very high line. Livesy-Austin did well to cut out James's run with a last ditch tackle in Bognor's penalty area.On 11 minutes, a free-kick by Calvin Davies was hit low and straight at the goalkeeper Jacob Adams in a rare first half chance for Bognor.A free=kick was awarded to United as Fernandes was deemed to have been fouled by Hall. But the curled ball in by Jamie Hanlon saw Sanmi Odelusi rise highest to head the ball over.Fernandes tried a lob over Hall who got something onto it following a long ball on 19 minutes. The ball bounced wide of the right post.Mather held the ball on the right but his ball inside was good to Pattenden who pegged it inside along the deck for Dan Smith and his first-timed effort which was saved by Adams. Pattenden was fouled in the box but the referee waved it away.James went to ground in a similar incident down the other end but the curling ball in was well gathered by Hall.Smith looked as though he was shoved over by a defender but again the referee waved it away signaling a shoulder charge in the box on 25 minutes.Hall had to receive treatment as he appeared to go down off the ball on 29 minutes and his wrist appeared to take a knock.Pattenden had the beating of his defender but the goalkeeper Adams deflected it out with Smith following it up with his own strike along the deck, but it was Pattenden still on the floor that inadvertently blocked him on 31 minutes.Amos Nasha went into the book for a late trip on Davies as he ran through midfield on 35 minutes. Davies pummelled the ball forward but with Kieran Douglas outstretched the ball bounced out for a goal kick.Hanlon took a free-kick from outside the box and it curled over the bar with players in the area in support.A good move saw Smith nod the ball down for Pattenden who ran along the right before cutting the ball inside the area but Mather was blocked with his shot.Pattenden was then fouled by Paul Field as he tried to burst through the defence. He went into the book inside first half stoppage time. Davies curled the freekick into the area as Nasha headed it out towards Craig Robson who headed it back inside but the ball was cleared again. HT 0-0A long ball over the top saw Pattenden battle for the bouncing ball and beat his man with his headed control before he ran on and shot it under Adams to give Bognor the lead on 48 minutes.But Rocks' lead didn't last long as Hayes found their equaliser on 51 minutes. A simple square pass outside the area saw Amos Nasha receive it and he curled it with his left foot into the net from outside the area.Jimmy Muitt, who had come on for Olaniyan at half time, had a shot blocked after he ran inside the United half.Pattenden was trying to win the ball before it rolled out of touch and it was Field who smashed into the advertising boards and had to receive treatment, holding up play.Bognor got the lead again though on 59 minutes. Smith teed up Robson in the air after a cross-field ball from the freekick by Davies. Robson neatly met it in the air and powered a volley over Adams and into the net.On 64 minutes Bognor extended their lead with a wonderful flowing move which saw Smith run down the left and Rutherford pounced in the area to hit it first time into the net on his first game back for the club on loan from Dorking Wanderers.In an off-the-ball incident Harvey Whyte and Johnny Allotey clashed and both went into the book on 79 minutes.Smith was replaced by Tommy-Lee Higgs soon after as Bognor's returning striker had been back to his best assisting two goals in the game.Pattenden did well to battle with a defender and appeared to be hauled to the ground. However, he instead went into the book on 83 minutes in a bizarre decision by the referee.Muitt and Pattenden combined to set up Higgs inside the box but his strike was stubbed into Adams's arms.Rutherford was fouled by Field on the right and he was lucky not to get his second yellow card of the afternoon on 88 minutes.Seven minutes were indicated as additional minutes at the end as Rocks were back in this game after the substitutions. The referee had stopped his watch but the manager for United was shown a yellow card.Goalkeeper Hall denied United another chance hit along the deck. Fernandes also went into the book late on as tempers flared from the visitors.But with all the players that came on in the second half and made a huge difference to give Bognor the boost they needed with Muitt and Rutherford rolling back the years with their attacking flare.Rocks go into the next round of the FA Trophy, with the draw taking place on Monday.