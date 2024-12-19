Worthing FC have been reinstated in the FA Trophy ‘subject to appeal’ following an FA hearing.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds exited the Trophy at the hands of the Gosport Borough after a penalty shootout defeat in the third round.

But following a video conference hearing with the FA to answer the charge of fielding an ineligible player in their FA Trophy second round match against Tonbridge Angels, Gosport have been sensationally removed from the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing will now host Torquay United – who saw off West Sussex rivals Horsham in the previous round – in the fourth round on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Worthing FC exited the FA Trophy at the third round following a penalty shootout defeat to Gosport Borough. Picture by Kyle Hemsley

A statement on the Reds’ website said: “Worthing FC were today (December 18) notified that The FA National League System Board Sub-Committee have decided to remove Gosport Borough from the Isuzu FA Trophy competition.

“Therefore, the Fourth Round Proper match is now Worthing FC vs Torquay United FC, with this match to be played on Saturday 4 January 2025. However, please note the decision is subject to appeal.

“Further details will be announced in due course.”

A statement on Gosport’s website said: “Today (December 18) the club had a video conference hearing with the FA to answer the charge of fielding an ineligible player in our FA trophy match against Tonbridge Angels FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At approx 14:00 this afternoon, we were informed the outcome of the meeting held, was an action imposed by the FA to remove the club from the FA Trophy competition and to impose further financial sanctions.

“The club believes that the imposition of the actions as proposed are excessive, and we intend to appeal the decision in the appropriate manner.

“The club understands how disappointing this ruling will be to fans, officials and players alike and specifically the leaking of the findings of the hearing prior to the agreed time.”

“We will limit our response at this time to this statement, and will provide further updates as soon as possible.”