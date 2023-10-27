FA Vase brings ecstasy for Eastbourne United but agony for Eastbourne Town

It may have come three days late but Eastbourne United didn’t mind the hold-up as their FA Vase first round tie with Bearsted ended in victory.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tie went ahead on Tuesday night after Saturday’s original tie was called off mid-morning following an inspection.

When ref Nick Monkman blew the whistle to start the match United came out all guns blazing. Boss Anthony Storey had done his homework on Bearsted and inside 10 minutes Callum Barlow snatched a loose ball following a great interception from Gary Ingram and calmly changed feet to slot past the helpless keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United continued to press, the Bearsted defence looking nervous. Just nine minutes later, Max Thompson broke down the right, accelerated into the box and smashed home from an acute angle.

Eastbourne United on their way to beating Bearsted | Picture: Joe Knight

A Harvey Mapstone header brought a first class save from the Bearsted keeperbut a few minutes later Ingram got a scorcher of his own from 20 yards.

Bearsted hit the post just before the interval but in the second half United were determined to make sure of the victory.

Ingram broke through on a solo run to make it 4-0 before Bearsted replied within a minute after a midfield slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I ngram took the MoM award, deservedly so among a whole cast of contenders.

Action from Eastbourne Town's clash at Haywards Heath | Picture: Josh Claxton

The reward for United comes two weeks tomorrow with a second round tie – and Sussex derby – at fellow SCFL premier side Steyning Town. Tomorrow United travel to Lingfield in the league.

Eastbourne Town are out of the FA Vase.

At a sodden and rather breezy Hanbury Park Stadium, Town were back at Haywards Heath six weeks after securing three points against the former Isthmian League side in the SCFL premier.

They were there for an FA Vase first round tie and the game started with the hosts dominating possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making life hard for Eastbourne was a combination of a talented Heath side and buoyant home supporters who were clearly still in high spirits after the appointment of former player Naim Rouane as first-team manager.

With just under 15 minutes on the clock, Charlie Pitcher whipped in an in-swinging cross from the left, avoiding all his teammates – but with a mix-up in communications between Josh Bennett and Jack Murphy, the latter mistimed his clearance and the ball ended up in the back of their own net.

Heath were moving the ball very well but Eastbourne were holding their shape well and looking to pounce. A free-kick from Max Hollobone was nearly met by Ollie Davies but the in-form winger, who rose above everyone else, could not convert.

With five minutes left of the half, Heath struck again. Pitcher found a blue shirt with his cross from the left and Hayden Skerry slotted home from close range to make it 2-0 to Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half-time team talk clearly had an effect on Town. Heath had stepped off the gas a little and substitute Tyler Pearson slipped in 18-year-old Matthew Myall and with a left-footed strike he forced the keeper into a good save.

Eastbourne were improving as the second half went on and after a good press from Tyler Pearson and Anesu Sisimayi, Liam Hendy gave away possession to Davies who beat the last defender and slotted home in the bottom corner.

Heath, realising the game was certainly not over, tried to restore their two-goal lead but Josh Bennet saved well from a Pitcher strike. Then, with nearly the last kick of the game, Leo Groombridge levelled for Eastbourne.

The visitors looked tired and that showed in their penalties. Davies blazed over the bar, Sisimayi's was saved by Jones and Pearson struck the post.