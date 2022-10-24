Edit Account-Sign Out
FA Vase draw: Seven Sussex sides discover second round proper opponents

The seven remaining Sussex sides in the FA Vase have discovered who they will face in the second round proper following today’s draw.

By Matt Pole
18 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 1:24pm

Six SCFL Premier sides and one SCFL Division 1 club will represent Sussex in the second round.

There are three home ties, two away trips, and an East Sussex derby game in the offing for the county’s remaining outfits.

Winning clubs will receive £900, and a place in the third round proper, while losing sides will pocket £275.

Ties will take place on Saturday, November 12.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the FA Vase second round proper is as follows:

Stansfeld vs Crowborough Athletic

Broadbridge Heath v Ascot United

Bexhill United v Eastbourne Town

Wallingford & Crowmarsh v Little Common

Peacehaven & Telscombe v Bedfont

Montpelier Villa v Holyport

