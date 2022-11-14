Edit Account-Sign Out
FA Vase draw: Three Sussex sides discover third round proper opponents

The three remaining Sussex sides in the FA Vase have discovered who they will face in the third round proper following today’s draw.

By Matt Pole
54 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 1:26pm

Three SCFL Premier clubs will represent Sussex in the third round proper.

The county’s remaining outfits will take part in two away trips and one home tie.

Winning clubs will receive £1,125, and a place in the fourth round proper, while losing sides will pocket £350.

Ties will take place on Saturday, December 3.

The full draw for Sussex clubs in the FA Vase third round proper is as follows:

Eastbourne Town v Egham Town

Holyport v Peacehaven & Telscombe

Ascot United v Little Common

