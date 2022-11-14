FA Vase draw: Three Sussex sides discover third round proper opponents
The three remaining Sussex sides in the FA Vase have discovered who they will face in the third round proper following today’s draw.
The county’s remaining outfits will take part in two away trips and one home tie.
Winning clubs will receive £1,125, and a place in the fourth round proper, while losing sides will pocket £350.
Ties will take place on Saturday, December 3.
The full draw for Sussex clubs in the FA Vase third round proper is as follows:
Eastbourne Town v Egham Town
Holyport v Peacehaven & Telscombe
Ascot United v Little Common