FA Vase in pictures: Newhaven knocked out by Faversham Strike Force

By Paul Trunfull
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
Newhaven’s FA Vase run was ended by Faversham Strike Force.

Before the match Lee Robinson was presented with a framed shirt with 500 on it – having notched his 500th goal for the club in the previous game.

When the match got going, both teams were charging forward but Newhaven blinked first as they went behind to two quick goals. Newhaven kept battling and on one of their forays forward ended with them hitting the post. Faversham went on the attack and went 3-0 ahead – all before half-time.

Newhaven started to push Faversham back after the break and eventually Leo Charman pulled one back, but it ended 3-1 to Faversham SF.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked. Read about Lee Robinson’s amazing 500-goal achievement in this week’s (Sep 26) Sussex Express.

1. Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force pictures by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg

Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force, FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

2. Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force pictures by Paul Trunfull (10).jpg

Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force, FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

3. Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force pictures by Paul Trunfull (14).jpg

Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force, FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

4. Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force pictures by Paul Trunfull (8).jpg

Newhaven v Faversham Strike Force, FA Vase Photo: Paul Trunfull

