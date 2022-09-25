FA Vase picture special - 32 images as Pagham beat Eastbourne United
Pagham beat Eastbourne United 2-0 at Nyetimber Lane to make progress in the FA Vase.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 1:18 pm
A goal in each half was enough for Del Chester’s Wessex premier outfit to put Anthony Storey’s SCFL premier side out of the competition in the second qualifying round. See pictures by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked, and get all the local football action in the Bognor Observer and Eastbourne Herald during the week.
