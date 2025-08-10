Failure to take chances rued by Lindsey after Crawley Town lose to Newport County

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was disappointed that his team didn’t come away with the three points today despite having the best of the chances.

Despite the 2-1 defeat, Crawley certainly performed better than the previous week against Grimsby.

Lindsey said afterwards: “I think if there’s an example of not taking your chances, that was it today. We had some real gilt-edged chances that we should put the game to bed.

"We don’t take them, and then they go up the other end and cut through us far too easily on the first goal, but three minutes later they scored off a set piece – we worked on and spoke about in meetings all week about their long throw.

Scott Lindsey issues the orders during the Newport defeat | Picture: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

“They scored against Notts County in similar fashion, and we’re not marking in the box at the far post, so criminal. But if you don’t take your chances, you’re not going win a game of football.

"You look at the amount of chances we had. I t think it’ something like 18 shots on goal, six or seven on target. In fact, our biggest chance wasn’t even on target (Tshimanga’s effort over the bar after rounding the keeper).

“I think if we score those goals, we win the game, but in front of goal at the moment, we’re not doing our job. And then we play against the team that are relentless and will keep going to the end and we come out with nothing.

"I felt, as well after the second goal went in, our discipline went a little bit, we started giving fouls away and just not sticking to the process of what we do.

Crawley look for a way past Newport | Picture: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

“I think had we have done that stuff, I think we’d have got back in. We scored a goal later on with Max Anderson, but I felt that we lacked a little discipline after the

second goal went it, which disappoints me because I think we’re still in teh game.

"I know it’s 2-0, but we’re still in the game. I thought we dominated the games, I thought we were the better side, thought we had the better chances. But like I say, if you’re not going to put the chances away, you’re not going to win a football match.”

When asked about the mood in the dressing room after a game like that, Lindsey said: “It’s kind of not good because we’ve lost the game and the players want to win, and so do I, and so do my staff. So you can imagine it’s a bit flat, and you can hear what the players are saying in there, that we’ll not play in a more dominant game this season and lose.

"But it is only a start. It’s not going reflect what we do this season, I’m sure, but we have got to put it right quickly.”

Crawley were dominant in all aspects for the first 65 minutes, when compared to last week’s game at Blundell Park, and yet they still lost the game. “That’s football. Football has a nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth and if you don’t take your chances, that’s what happens.

“That will happen week in week out. If you don’t put away your chances, then the opposition won’t apologise, they will put their chances away and you’ll come away with a defeat. That’s it, we worked hard on every aspect of the game. I thought we looked the stronger team. I thought we dominated the game, we dominated the chances, but we didn’t take them chances, and they did. So good luck to them.”