Fairy tale finale for Three Bridges as they put a dent in Sussex rivals' play-off hopes

They took just eight minutes to open the scoring when brilliant work on the right by Nabeel Ghannam ended with an inch perfect low cross to Noel Leighton, who finished clinically. And just two minutes later they were gifted a second when Samuel Michael Bull’s back pass was fumbled into his own net by keeper Louis Rogers.

Leighton almost punished Rogers soon after and both he and Ghannam were denied as Bridges continued to surge forward.

Charlie Bennett shot wildly over early in the second half as Lancing tried to respond before Leighton was just wide following excellent work by Bryan Villavicencio. But after 69 minutes Leighton showed his strength to get past three defenders before driving his side’s third.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin had two reasons to celebrate on Saturday. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Jasper Sheik tipped over a Knory Scott free kick but Leighton was then denied his hat trick when his shot crashed against the crossbar.

In the fourth of six added minutes a corner by Charlie Gibson was guided home by Jack Louis Meeres for a consolation for the visitors, but there was still time for that fairy tale finale when 16 year old George Falzon won a free kick and then met Ibrahim Jalloh’s perfect delivery to dive and head home on his Bridges debut.

Bridges Man of the Match - Noel Leighton.

Bridges: J.Sheik, D.Ferreira, R.Euba, B.Irving, C.Donaghey (T.Difika, 58), B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh, B.O’Neill (K.Rivera, 76), N.Leighton, H.Woollard, N.Ghannam (G.Falzon, 99+4). Unused Subs. - E.Hanslow, S.Agun.

Lancing: L.Rogers, D.Thomas Hewick (B.Pope, 66), S.Bull (C.Pitcher, 45), A.Briggs, J.Louis Meeres, N.D’Artenzo, K.Scott, C.Bennett, L.Franzen Jones, G.Taggart, L.Fisher (C.Gibson, 81).Unused Subs. - A.Plummer, W.Berry.Booked - Taggart (89).

This Saturday Bridges travel to table topping and so far unbeaten Cray Valley PM.