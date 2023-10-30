Fairy tale is over for Three Bridges as unbeaten run ends at Sussex rivals Lancing

The fairy tale is over! Three Bridges’ unbeaten League record was smashed unmercifully in their tenth game, and few players came out with much credit against a workmanlike Lancing outfit.

Camron Lawson and Ethon Archer both had near misses in the early stages, but little of note happened until journeyman - Bridges being one of his many previous clubs - Alex Laing struck a perfect first time cross into the visitors’ box after 22 minutes. Bridges seemed to have cleared it, but poor defensive work suddenly gave Lukas Franzen-Jones the chance to take a touch before driving the ball past a helpless Jasper Sheik.

And it got worse after thirty minutes when Archer tried to clear just inside the area and was dispossessed by Knory Scott, who possibly handled the ball before driving home.

Two minutes later more defensive hesitancy allowed George Taggart to chip home beautifully, and Bridges were staring into the abyss. Bridges tried to respond and Ibrahim Jalloh had one effort blocked and another pushed away by Louis Rogers, who looked a safe pair of hands all afternoon.Lawson had another effort blocked and Archer’s dipping volley was brilliantly tipped over by Rogers, but in between Sheik had to show bravery as he foiled Franzen Jones after yet another defence splitting pass by Laing.

Action from Three Bridges's trip to Lancing. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Archer had an early second half effort saved at the near post, but Sheik was again in action tipping over one shot from Laing before the latter drove the follow up wide. But after 76 minutes Bridges defence opened up again for LAING to grab a deserved goal and leave Bridges wondering what had happened on an afternoon to forget.Bridges Man of the Match - substitute and debutant Oscar Williams.