Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is prepared for a tough game as his team travel to Forest Green Rovers this Saturday – and despite admitting that it’s been a tough month, he believes the Reds must realise ‘how well they can play’.

The Red Devils have only picked up one point from their last four games in League Two, with Danilo Orsi scoring a 94th minute equaliser in their last outing against Walsall on Tuesday which finished 1-1.

Despite Saturday’s opposition sitting in relegation places, Lindsey is well aware the threat Forest Green – a club he spent three years as assistant manager – can pose.

He said: “I think they’re probably in a false position, he [Forest Green boss David Horseman] has got a style of play that he sticks to, they’re a good side.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is prepared for a tough game as his team travel to Forest Green Rovers this Saturday. Picture by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

“I watched them at length yesterday and it’s going to be a difficult game for us and one that we need to be at our best in order for us to get anything from the game.”

“It makes no difference where any team we play are in the table certainly at this stage of the season.”

Forest Green currently have the worst home record in League Two. Rovers have taken just three points in eight games at The New Lawn Stadium this season, conceding 17 goals along the way. Their last outing was a 0-2 defeat to Barrow at home.

Reflecting on Crawley’s injury list, Lindsey said: “Everybody will be okay from Tuesday night. Dion Conroy’s going to be a miss for a while. It could be a number of weeks but aside from that everyone is fit and ready to go”

Speaking on Crawley’s late equaliser against Walsall, Lindsey continued: “It’s always nice to score late goals, especially away from home. It has been a tough month in many ways, but I do believe some of the performances have been very good.”

“If you go back to the Wrexham game, we were outstanding that day in my opinion. [We were] the better team, we had the better chances, we completely dominated the ball.

‘[We’re] obviously disappointed with the results but like I’ve said before we always go after performances and if performances are as good as that then we won’t have any problems. It’s important we look at that and realise how well we can play.”

Lindsey has been critical of the team’s second half performances of late, and highlighted exactly what his team can do better going forward.

He said: “What can we do better? Don’t turn the ball over early in the second half is what we can do better, be better with the ball, be quick with the passing, make sure we work hard to find spaces.

“It’s not just about the person on the ball, it’s about the movement off it. We spoke about that and we’ll be speaking about that again tomorrow