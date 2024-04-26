Famous Bognor business name is new sponsor of main Rocks stand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rocks have partnered with one of the town’s oldest and most respected businesses in the shape of Reynolds, who have sponsored the main stand at Nyewood Lane in a partnership which will span three years initially.

The deal for the Reynolds Main Stand brings funding into the club and follows many other sponsorship deals with Reynolds over many years. Simon Cook, the club‘s general manager, said that the tie-in would help manager Robbie Blake as he sets about rebuilding his squad this summer.

The Rocks go into their last game of the Isthmian premier division tomorrow (Saturday) when they take on Folkestone Invicta as the curtain comes down on their campaign. And ahead of the game, Dominic and Freya Reynolds from the company joined the club’s general manager Simon Cook to officially unveil the new facade displaying the firm’s branding.

Simon Cook, Freya and Dominic Reynolds in front of the newly sponsored stand | Pic: Lyn Phillips/Trev Staff

Simon said: “We are delighted to continue partnering with Reynolds, who have been a huge supporter of the club over many years. We are very proud of our ground and of course the main stand, so to see one of our town’s most established and respected businesses displayed on it is quite something. Many thanks to Dominic and Freya for their generosity and hard work and assistance in making this deal happen, and of course, the hard work from our very own Jack Pearce.“

Dominic, who is chairman at Bognor, said: “As a business we are keen to continue to contribute and be part of the community of this town and the sponsorship deal here at Bognor Regis Town allows us to do that.

“It is brilliant to see the progress being made here at the Rocks both off and on the pitch under the stewardship of manager Robbie Blake and his team of staff and players and we are thrilled to play a part in trying to extend that progress.”