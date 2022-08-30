Fan favourite and former Crystal Palace striker makes Horsham FC return
Horsham FC have announced the re-signing of a fan favourite.
Forward Eddie Dsane has rejoined the Hornets for the 2022-23 campaign.
The former Crystal Palace striker netted 14 goals last season, including a memorable winner against National League South side Eastbourne Borough in an FA Cup third qualifying round replay.
Dsane has netted 16 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions for Horsham since signing from Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2020.
He was named in the Hornets squad for the thumping 4-0 home win over West Sussex rivals Bognor Regis Town on August bank holiday Monday.