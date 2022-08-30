Fan favourite and former Crystal Palace striker makes Horsham FC return

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forward Eddie Dsane has rejoined the Hornets for the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Crystal Palace striker netted 14 goals last season, including a memorable winner against National League South side Eastbourne Borough in an FA Cup third qualifying round replay.

Dsane has netted 16 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions for Horsham since signing from Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2020.

Former Crystal Palace striker and fan favourite Eddie Dsane has returned to Horsham. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images