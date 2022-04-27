Fan favourite Tangara quits Bognor

Amadou Tangara / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Blake, who took over the role from Jack Pearce in March, says all at Nyewood Lane wish the hugely popular player the very best for the future and says he has a special place in the hearts of Rocks fans and all behind the scenes at the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blake said: "Amadou has been incredible for this football club and we really do wish him all the luck in the world with his next move. He has been nothing short of magnificent in his attitude and the way he has played and conducted himself since he has been here.

“We appreciate that, with all the travelling he has to do from his home in the London area, that a move to a club closer to him is an attractive one. He will always be a welcome visitor to Nyewood Lane."

Ivory Coast custodian Tangara, who joined the club in October 2019 after leaving Kingstonian, says the Rocks couldn't offer him agreeable terms on a new contract. He took to Twitter to state: "It was confirmed that the club could not offer me a new contract due to financial reasons, therefore certain terms could not be met.”

He thanked former manager Pearce, current boss Blake and all the backroom team, with special praise for skipper Harvey Whyte, who he described as like "being a brother to me and a leader. What a guy!".

And he told supporters: "From day one you have adopted me like one of your own and I have always tried my best to show my gratitude on and off the pitch as much as I could. I can only say thank you, thank you and once more thank you. I will be forever grateful to you all. I highly appreciate all the love.