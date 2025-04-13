Crawley Town v Leyton Orient, League One action at Broadfield StadiumCrawley Town v Leyton Orient, League One action at Broadfield Stadium
Fans, action and beer: 98 great photos from Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
It didn’t go Crawley Town’s way when Leyton Orient visited for a crucial League One clash.

The Os won 3-1 to leave Scott Lindsey’s team with a huge battle ahead of them in their final four games to stave off relegation back to League Two.

Here is the match report by Ron Alderman and here are Ryan Aird’s player rating.

On this page and the ones linked, see some great photos of the action – and of fans and of a new beer on sale – taken by Butterfly Football’s Natalie Mayhw. Get all the action and reaction from the game in the Crawley Observer – out on Wednesday.

Crawley Town v Leyton Orient, League One action at Broadfield Stadium Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Leyton Orient, League One action at Broadfield Stadium Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Leyton Orient, League One action at Broadfield Stadium Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Crawley Town v Leyton Orient, League One action at Broadfield Stadium Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

