Albion fans have enjoyed a wonderful season so far.

After a decent start under Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi has taken the Seagulls to next level with European football a realistic hope for the Amex faithful.

Going into the March international break, they sit seventh on 42 points with games in hand on all the teams above them.

And they have a trip to Wembley to look forward after a superb run in the FA Cup. They face Manchester United ion the semi-final on Sunday April 23 – a trip the fans cannot wait.

Here is a selection of 46 Albion fans pictures from this historic season so far.

1 . Brighton v Grimsby in the FA Cup BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: A Brighton & Hove Albion fan shows their support by wearing a seagull hat during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at Amex Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . West Ham v Brighton LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Fans of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on August 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Brighton v Leeds BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Fans watch the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Photo: Bryn Lennon

4 . Manchester United v Brighton MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Brighton & Hove Albion fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 07, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill