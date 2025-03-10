Fans have been having their say on the best and worst matchday experiences around League One.placeholder image
Fans have been having their say on the best and worst matchday experiences around League One.

Fans have voted this ground as the worst matchday experience in League One after ranking all 24 clubs - find out where Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Crawley Town, Birmingham City and the rest place

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 07:38 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.

Some will think that big grounds like Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Cambridge United and Burton Albion.

More modern arenas like Reading will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport, ease of parking and pubs will be key factors for other fans.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

4.6 (331 reviews)

1. Wrexham

4.6 (331 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.5 (1710 reviews)

2. Leyton Orient

4.5 (1710 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.5 (192 reviews)

3. Exeter City

4.5 (192 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.4 (2,339 reviews)

4. Rotherham United

4.4 (2,339 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

