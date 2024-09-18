Fantastic Fair scores from halfway in Hassocks hammering of Horsham YMCA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Can words do justice to a goal scored from 65 yards? Not something anyone reporting on Hassocks normally has to worry about - at least until Big Alex Fair struck what must surely rank as one of the greatest goals in Robins history.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hassocks were leading 2-0 against Horsham YMCA on the stroke of half time when Fair picked up possession in his own half.

Looking up, he spotted YM goalkeeper Louie Sullivan in an entirely reasonable position on edge of his box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seconds later and Sullivan could only watch helplessly as the ball sailed over his head. Not only had Fair been bold enough to go for goal, but the execution was perfect.

Alex Fair scored from inside his own half as Hassocks ran out 4-1 winners over Horsham YMCA

The shot dropped into the left hand corner of the unguarded net, leaving the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground in disbelief.

It was Fair’s second of the afternoon. Both goals came after some earlier exchanges with the visiting bench. Needless to say, Fair enjoyed coming out on top of that particular rivalry.

And it was the Robins who ended up on top come full time, winning 4-1 against opponents who had only lost one Southern Combination Premier Division game before arriving at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A strange own goal midway after 20 minutes set the hosts on their way. Josh Mundy appeared to have made a bit of a mess out of a corner, the ball heading low towards YM captain Mitch Clark guarding the near post.

Clark though got his attempted volley clearance all wrong, the ball zipping under his foot and diverting over the line. Sullivan did his best to grab it before it could cross but the eagle-eyed assistant referee flagged correctly for the goal.

Buoyed by the gift, Hassocks instantly set about doubling the advantage. Fair hit a stonking volley from a Jamie Wilkes knockdown which stung the palms of Sullivan.

The same Robins pair then linked up again. A lovely switch from tall striker Wilkes released Fair. Cutting in from the left, he was denied by another solid Sullivan stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YM tested Jordan Brown in the Hassocks goal for the first time just after. A dangerous counter saw Luke Roberts play in Erald Memaj, whose fierce drive was pushed behind for a corner by Brown.

More great link up between the rangy Wilkes and Fair led to a cross looped onto the roof of the net by Morgan Vale before Hassocks moved 2-0 ahead.

It was a wonderfully worked goal, starting with a high press from Alfie Loversidge and Wilkes to win possession.

One-touch passing between Loversidge, Vale and Budd led to the veteran sliding a ball through the YM defence and into the run of Fair. Without breaking stride, Fair bent into the top corner for a finish giving Sullivan no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was on 36 minutes. Nine later came Fair’s moment of magic, meaning Hassocks had the game all-but wrapped up going into the break.

Impressive, given YM had caused a few moments on concern for the Robins defence beyond the one meaningful save Brown had been forced into.

Hassocks took advantage of their healthy lead by making early substitutions. Harry Furnell almost had an instant impact, heading a Bradley Tighe free kick inches wide.

Raging Joe Bull fired off target from distance and Sullivan denied Vale from a Wilkes knock down as the Robins continued to look for goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somewhat against the run of play, YM pulled one back on 64 minutes. A lovely Maradona Turn from Clark was followed by a lunging pass to put Roberts in.

Brown saved at full stretch but unfortunately, the rebound went straight to substitute Tariq Vincent to guide home from a matter of yards.

Not that the deficit was cut to two for long. Four minutes later and Blake embarked on a run forward, his deep cross was headed back into the box by Vale and Sullivan showed a strong hand to punch clear under pressure from Wilkes.

The danger was not over, however. Furnell arrived on the scene to coolly sidefoot home for his first Hassocks goal since signing from Mile Oak in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A miserable day was then completed for YM and Clark in particular when he picked up a straight red card for a studs-up horror tackle on Dylan Hurst with three minutes remaining to go with that earlier own goal.

Hassocks: Brown; Blake, Tighe, Hendy, Bull; Loversidge, Budd, Mundy, Fair; Wilkes; Vale.

Subs: Furnell, Hoffmann, Hurst, Farrell (used), Berry (unused).