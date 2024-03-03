Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forward found the net early on in the first half before bagging her brace in the 56th minute. A second-half penalty for the visitors, converted by Isobel Goodwin, kept Blades in the game but Lewes held on for all three vital points.

The win lifts Scott Booth’s side off the bottom and above Watford, and they’re two points behind Reading, who are tenth.

Bex Rayner saw an effort deflected wide after the hosts missed the target inside the opening 10 minutes. In-form Farrugia put the Rooks ahead in the 15th minute with a left-footed strike from outside the box to beat Fran Stenson.

Lewes celebrate their win over Sheffield United | Picture: Lewes FC

Goodwin looked through on goal towards the end of the first half but Sophie Whitehouse got to the ball first, taking a knock in the process. Lewes came out strong again in the second half and Farrugia bagged her second in the 56th minute, making no mistake when Jacqui Hand played her into a one-on-one with Stenson.

Sheffield quickly got themselves back in the game with a 69th-minute penalty, dispatched by Goodwin after a Lewes handball in the box.

The away side pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages and came close when Sophie Barker tried her luck from outside the area but Whitehouse was on hand with a superb save.