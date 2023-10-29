Farewell British Summer Time! Selsey fight back against Roffey in downpour

The weekend weather was more suited to water polo than football but the Selsey pitch survived the downpours and the Blues rescued a point against Roffey in division one of the SCFL.

In one of five SCFL matches over the weekend watched by a group of groundhoppers who swelled the gate, Selsey came from two behind, with Jack North and Ryan Morey securing a 2-2 draw after Roffey went down to ten men.

The visitors were in firm control with two goals in less than five minutes in the first half. Devon Fender converted Terrel Joseph’s shot-come-cross after a great run then Joesph made it two with an outside-of-the-foot effort into the near post from the edge of the box.

More chances arrived for the visitors but Syd Davies kept out Scott Faber’s headed effort with an impressive save, tipping it around the post after a corner, and a counter attack saw Joseph meet Jake Le Grange’s through-ball to take it round Blake Williams and miss an open goal under pressure from Corey Burns.

Early in the second half Fender was sent off after an incident with Thomas Blamire. Roffey captain Ricardo Fernandes was sinbinned after altercations with the referee.

The Blues took advantage of the nine men when North's swung effort towards goal and edged beneath Williams to bring the Blues back in it . And Daren Pearce’s side drew level when North’s whipped ball into the box found Morey at the back post and fired past Williams.

Selsey came close to taking three points when Morey’s cross was deflected before Williams produced a superb save and Ollie Hambleton fired wide after Harry Fox’s blocked shot.

Selsey FC First team squad before their match with Roffey on a Groundhopper Day

Selsey's captain Corey Burns

Ryan Morey takes on the Roffey defence in the 2-2 draw at The Seal Bay Resort

Selsey's Harry Fox and James Heaton follow the ball into the Roffey net after a long range lob from Jack North reduces the arrears to 2-1