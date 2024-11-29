Farnborough v Worthing: National South tussle in 30 pictures

A single goal in the first half was enough to earn the points for the the Hampshire side, with Worthing’s cause not helped by the harsh sending-off of Joe Cook early in the second half.

It’s left the Rebels having taken only one point from clashes with Chelmsford and Farnborough this week – which boss Chris Agutter and assistant Aarran Racine have reflected on, the latter having been in charge at Farnborough with Agutter absent for health reasons.

But they have a chance to bounce back when they host second-placed Weston this weekend.

See Farnborough-Worthing pictures on this page and those linked, taken by Kyle Hemsley.

