Farnborough v Worthing: National South tussle in 30 pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 29th Nov 2024, 07:48 BST
Things didn’t go Worthing’s way in midweek as they lost 1-0 at Farnborough in their latest National League South outing.

A single goal in the first half was enough to earn the points for the the Hampshire side, with Worthing’s cause not helped by the harsh sending-off of Joe Cook early in the second half.

It’s left the Rebels having taken only one point from clashes with Chelmsford and Farnborough this week – which boss Chris Agutter and assistant Aarran Racine have reflected on, the latter having been in charge at Farnborough with Agutter absent for health reasons.

But they have a chance to bounce back when they host second-placed Weston this weekend.

See Farnborough-Worthing pictures on this page and those linked, taken by Kyle Hemsley.

