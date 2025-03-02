With the business end of the Southern Combination League season almost upon us, all eyes were on Premier Division leaders Hassocks to see how they responded to the heaviest defeat of the season at Crawley Down Gatwick last time out.

The answer was with a professional 2-0 win at Midhurst & Easebourne, inflicting only a third loss on the Stags at the Rotherfield since October.

In the process, the Robins made it seven victories from eight consecutive road trips.

The postponement of last weekend’s game against Crowborough Athletic at the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground meant no respite from a brutal run of away matches.

Ruari Farrell opened the scoring for Hassocks in their 2-0 win at Midhurst & Easebourne - picture by Phil Westlake

Another tough test lies in wait next Saturday at Eastbourne United. The Robins will then hope to finally play a home fixture on March 15 against AFC Varndeanians; just the 11 weeks after their most recent game in BN6.

The goals at Midhurst came in either half, first from Ruari Farrell and then Morgan Vale late in the day.

More impressive was the way the Hassocks defence prevented the Stags from ever really testing Fraser Trigwell.

Dan Turner and the returning Liam Hendy did a magnificent job on 22-goal Midhurst striker Lewis Rustell, who sits just behind Wick’s Josh Irish and former Haywards Heath Town forward Lewis Finney in the race for the golden boot.

The Robins looked most threatening down the flanks during the first half, mainly through the lively Harry Furnell.

Furnell created and then almost finished the first chance of the game on seven minutes. After doing brilliantly to get away, Furnell laid back to Bradley Tighe haring forward to support from full back.

Tighe crossed and Jamie Wilkes hit the post. Farrell did well to retrieve the situation, returning the ball to Furnell who shot just wide.

Four minutes later and again Hassocks fashioned two opportunities from one attack. Turner saw his header from a Josh Mundy free kick cleared off the line.

Wilkes and Farrell recycled possession. The latter once more teed up Furnell for an effort well saved on the stretch by Stags goalkeeper Harry Adey.

Another run from Furnell saw him cut in from the right and slip an outside of the boot pass through to the rangy Wilkes. The tall striker was just a little too high with a powerful drive.

Jack Troak and Joe Bull on the opposite flank were probably beginning to wonder what they had to do to see something of the ball.

But the wait for an attack down the left proved to be worth it as it was from this side that Hassocks opened the scoring on 32.

Raging Bull ghosted past Pat Bulbeck and delivered a perfect low cross. It was just out of the reach of Adey but on a plate for the arriving Farrell to fire into the roof of the net.

At that point, the Robins had been so dominant that it felt like one of those games where one goal quickly leads to two or three.

Midhurst though improved massively for falling behind. The floodgates were not so much opened as reinforced.

Hassocks where unable to create another chance before the interval. In fact, the only piece of goalmouth action came when Rustell spun and tried his luck from 25 yards.

The shot swerved viciously in front of Trigwell, who did well to block and then gather at the second attempt.

Adey denied Farrell with a superb scrambling save on the hour mark after Troak crossed and an outrageous touch from Wilkes set the grey haired goose for a distance drive.

The Stags were only able to half clear the resulting corner back to Bull. “He is all left foot,” came the shout from the home bench. Bull shot with his left foot, requiring another excellent stop from Adey.

Midhurst had plenty of possession in the final 15 which put Hassocks under a lot of pressure. But any nerves amongst the travelling contingent were settled at the start of injury time.

Vale faked to shoot, sending Owen Sheriff to ground and opening up some space. Not wanting to waste another second, Vale smashed a trademark early effort which beat the surprised Adey at his neat post to wrap up another massive three points for the Robins.

Hassocks: Trigwell; Tighe, Hendy, Turner, Bull; Furnell, Mundy, Enticknap, Troak; Wilkes; Farrell. Subs: Loversidge, Vale, Leahy (used), Blake, Pitcher (unused).