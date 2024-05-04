Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miles Rutherford & Co went with the same starting XI that lined up in Kent at Ramsgate midweek.

Like the Rams, Three Bridges had condemned Chi to both home and away defeats in the league but here the visitors got off to a spectacular start with Josh Clack getting the opener after barely 30 seconds when Jimmy Wild and Isaac Bello hooked up. Wild got a knock for his troubles in the move as did Three Bridges defender Tressor Difika who had to be replaced by Billy Irving.

Bello found himself some space five minutes later, although Callum Donaghey made a telling tackle. Chi stopper Kieran Magee was forced into his first save by Noel Leighton on seven minutes as the hosts pressed and Joe Moore conceded a corner which Bridges skipper Brannon O’Neill whipped over for another which was cleared at the near post.

Donaghey was then flagged offside before Leighton forged a second chance but couldn’t get a shot off. Kevin Rivera broke down the left wing only for his cross to go out for a goal kick.

A couple of free-kicks were awarded in the next few minutes which came to nothing and Moore combined with teammates to win a throw. Bello took this long but it was headed away. Next, Ethan Prichard replaced Wild who couldn’t continue after his earlier injury.

Following good work from Lloyd Rowlatt the Chi sub conceded a foul and Leighton, who was a handful for Chi defenders, crossed for Nabeel Ghannam to fire over in the box. Joe Clarke, inspired all evening, found Bello with a lovely ball that the No11 couldn’t quite get under and Magee did well to save as Rivera did Ryan Davidson.

Ghannam had a shot blocked on 26 and Magee denied Rivera once more. Then Bello tried his luck before Prichard got a talking to for catching Three Bridges keeper Jasper Sheik.

O’Neill was cautioned for a foul in the 29th minute before Rob Hutchings, Bello and Clack combined for an effort that was off target. Ibrahim Jalloh beat Davidson down the left, but not Magee, seconds ahead of Chi doubling their lead through Clarke with a lovely goal after Bello launched another long throw.

Da Costa and fellow defenders made clearances in the next couple of minutes and then Rowlatt was played in by Prichard and tucked the ball away for 3-0. The referee added eight minutes for the stoppages. An offside Ghannam headed over; Clarke was well-in several times; Magee gathered a set-piece easily enough; and Bello dragged a shot wide.

Rivera broke through the middle in the first attack of the second half but Chi tidied up eventually and then Clack was sent through one-on-one with Sheik but the goalie made a good save. The resulting corner pinballed around and the ball fell to Rowlatt whose attempt was cleared for another flag kick. Prichard picked Davidson with this but it got hooked away for a Chi throw.

A free-kick for the visitors came to nothing before Prichard attempted a long-ranger and Moore had a go with an over-head. Connor Cody made it 4-0 on 63 as he got on the end of a Hutchings’ free-kick and Donaghey headed one wide at the other end. Mo Jammeh, who scored the lone goal at Ramsgate mid-week, came on for Rowlatt in the 67th minute. Prichard had a shot soon after before Clarke bagged his second of the night and Chi’s fifth.

Rivera pulled one wide and then Bello broke up Jalloh’s drive and played the ball back to his keeper. No one got to a cross that Prichard pulled across goal and Magee was forced into a save with 16 to go. Jalloh had an attempt from distance that caused no trouble, and the ball went out for a goal kick as Leighton threatened.

Moore’s smart interception led to him trying to find Clack before Jalloh pulled another attempt well-wide. Clarke cleared a delivery again and Ben Pashley replaced Cody with two to go. Hutchings went on a super run that was unfairly ended on 89; Prichard tried his luck with the subsequent set-piece; and Hutchings had a go from some way out.

The final whistle went and Chi fans swarmed on to the pitch to congratulate the players before the awards ceremony.