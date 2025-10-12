'Fatigued' Brighton suffer 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates

By Annabel Bassett
Contributor
Published 12th Oct 2025, 19:29 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 09:57 BST
Brighton boss Dario Vidošić 'really, really proud' of his side's performance, despite fatigue ultimately 'getting the better' of the Seagulls.

While Renée Slegers’ side came away with the vital victory to end their four-match winless run, the Seagulls provided a valiant display with Kiko Seike and Carla Camacho pulling the strings.

It was indeed the latter who offered the most promising opportunity for Brighton on the hour mark, as the striker’s superb header was narrowly saved by the fingertips of Daphne van Domselaar.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was often made to work during the contest, with Brighton responding well to conceding in the 15th minute courtesy of a deflection from their left-back, Marisa Olislagers.

Brighton look to quell Arsenal's early advancesplaceholder image
Brighton look to quell Arsenal's early advances

In a particularly bright spell before half time for the Seagulls, Albion winger Seike had a shot at the near post denied by the boot of Van Domselaar.

It was Arsenal, however, who were able to steady themselves in the second half following a lengthy stoppage in play for a head injury to Brighton debutant Maelys Mpomé.

Arsenal substitutes Stina Blackstenius, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly were among those to enter the fray, with the former heading onto the crossbar before bizarrely misfiring from inside the box in additional time.

The absence of Arsenal loanees Michelle Agyemang and Rosa Kafaji alongside injured forwards Maddison Haley and Bex Rayner meant Brighton's sole substitute was teenager Tahirah Heron. Unfortunately for the player, she did not quite get the chance to make an impression as Arsenal saw out the 1-0 victory.

Speaking to Dario Vidošić post-match, the manager said: “It’s never easy to come to the home of the European Champions.

"We knew that early on we would have to weather the storm. We didn’t get enough control early and that led to them starting to dominate the game a little bit, but I thought we defended well.

The response (to the goal) was terrific, and we grew more and more into the game... I feel really, really proud and we created a lot. I think just the last 30, 40 minutes it was fatigue that got the better of us."

On Mpomé's injury: "It was a concussion, so from what they told me she was out after the impact.

"The update is that she's ok, she's up and about which is great to hear. So fingers crossed that she's ok and I'm sure they'll take great care of her."

