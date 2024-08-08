Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes get their Isthmian premier season under way on Saturday at home to title favourites Chatham Town to The Dripping Pan – bouyed up by another three new recruits.

The curtain-raiser provides Rooks fans with the chance to see how the team have developed after an interesting pre-season campaign.

New manager Craig Nelson has overseen one win, one draw and five defeats from friendlies that have seen the standard of opposition range from Southern Combination League side Haywards Heath Town to League One’s Crawley Town.

Last weekend, the Rooks lost 2-1 to National League South survivors Eastbourne Borough in a highly competitive final friendly.

Lewes on the ball against Eastbourne Borough | Picture: James Boyes

Both teams had several chances at an occasionally rainy Dripping Pan before all three goals came in the final half-hour, with ex-Lewes man Michael Klass netting for Borough before a home trialist nipped in to equalise and Alfie Pavey settled the game with a late penalty.

The game came hours after the Rooks had announced their latest set of three new signings with Ben Mundele, Parish Muirhead and Nabeel Ghannam all featuring.

Mundele is back for a second spell at Lewes, having seen his first stint cut short by a serious injury in the 2021-22 season.

The former England C international, a full-back who is also a capable centre-back and midfielder, was named in the Isthmian team of the season in 2017/18 and 18/19 while at Cray Wanderers and played under Nelson at Glebe in 23/24.

Another favourite of Nelson’s at Glebe last season, Muirhead is a holding midfielder who made 42 appearances in a campaign that almost ended in promotion from the Southern Counties East League. He has also played for Walton & Hersham and Walton Casuals.

Ghannam scored six goals in 21 appearances after joining Three Bridges in January, before which he had been with Sutton Common Rovers.

The 21-year-old has represented Haywards Heath, Dorking Wonderers Reserves, South Park, Loxwood and Alfold.

Lewes may add more new faces ahead of the weelend, when they will be up against a Chatham squad including former West Ham forward Freddie Sears.