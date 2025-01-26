Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

February is going to be a massive month for Crawley Town FC.

With the close of the January transfer window fast approaching, it was evident yet again on Saturday at Stockport County that Rob Elliott and his squad need some help.

In all honesty a 2-0 defeat away to a side flying high in the top five shouldn't really come as a surprise. At the end of the day, Stockport are a much bigger club than Crawley both on and off the pitch.

What does matter is that in order for us to have the best possible chance of staying up, we need to be creating some decent chances and breaking teams down. Something we were doing with aplomb just six weeks ago.

But on Saturday once again, just like at Barnsley a few weeks ago we fired blanks.

February is going to be a massive month for the club. With four home games, three of them in a row, it's a month where every single player needs to stand up and be counted.

As the manager said in his post match Stockport interview, it's time for these players to stand up and fight, many of whom are playing at League One level for the first time in their careers.

If relegation is to happen then it will probably be the last time they will reach this level as well. It's down to each individual to pull out their A game and take a grip of the opportunity they have.

Not only for the club and the fans, but for themselves as professional footballers.

They have the chance as players to cement their status as League One players. I can't help but feel the collapse at Exeter City at the end of December when Reds led 4-1 at halftime only to end up with a 4-4 draw has drained some of the confidence in our players.

Thats why a fresh injection of talent is what's needed now to give everyone players, management and fans a boost!