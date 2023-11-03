Fenix Trophy and FA Trophy giving Lewes FC fans plenty of knockout interest

Excitement is growing among Lewes fans – as the men’s team take their first steps into European competition and make progress in the FA Trophy.

Action in the Fenix Trophy – the new European knockout contest the Rooks have been invited to take part in – comes to the Dripping Pan next Tuesday.

Tony Russell’s team host FC Oslo in their opening match of four in the group stage of the competition.

They will then travel to KSK Beveren in Belgium on Tuesday, December 12, before playing the return games against both clubs after Christmas.

Lewes FC Men hope for FA Trophy and Fenix Trophy success in the next couple of weeks | Picture: James Boyes

That’s one knockout contest taking the Rooks’ interest – the FA Trophy is another.

They are looking forward to a second round clash at Whitehawk after first half goals from Bradley Pritchard and Tommy Wood helped them to an impressive 2-0 win at Dulwich Hamlet in last weekend’s first round. Whitehawk got through with an impressive 4-0 win at Kingstonian.

Russell made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Carshalton Athletic in their previous game, with Pritchard and Chris Whelpdale coming into the side.

The Rooks took the lead on 11 minutes with their first chance of the game, Pritchard seeing a deflected effort from the edge of the area beat Preston Edwards after the goalkeeper had initially done well to keep out a close-range Jake Elliott header.

A superb last-ditch block prevented Whelpdale doubling their lead after good play down the left by Deon Moore.

Dulwich briefly threatened a response as the half progressed, with Nathan Harvey called into action to keep out a Jerome Binnom-Williams effort. Lewes doubled their lead seven minutes before half-time.

A sweeping move down the left ended with Harvey Hughes crossing for Wood to take a touch before showing excellent composure to place his finish into the top corner.

Ninth-placed Lewes return to Isthmian premier action with a trip to Margate tomorrow (3pm).

Tonight (Fri) Lewes Women get their chance to take centre stage when they host Charlton Athletic in the Championship, needing a win to climb off the bottom.